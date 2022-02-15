Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

