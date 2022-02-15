Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.91.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $76.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. Magna International has a 52 week low of $72.65 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.