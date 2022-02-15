MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$25.92 Average PT from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,501.74.

Shares of TSE MAG traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 233,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,338. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.71.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

