Madison Avenue Partners LP Invests $11.83 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000. TEGNA accounts for about 2.6% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 7,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

