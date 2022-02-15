Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Macy’s stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

