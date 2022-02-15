Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 894 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

