Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,011 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 61,011 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSII opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,067 shares of company stock worth $111,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

