Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.