Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $70,000 in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

VLDR stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $23.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.