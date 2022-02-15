Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $87,000 Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 152.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $680,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 399.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 250,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRCH opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.