Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $63,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,189 shares of company stock valued at $636,769 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

