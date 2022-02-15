Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 104.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.
About Merus
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merus (MRUS)
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.