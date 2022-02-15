Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.02. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

