LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. 290,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,625. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.