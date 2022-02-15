LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.33) price target on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.13) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.81).

LMP opened at GBX 261 ($3.53) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.67), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,466,847.09).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

