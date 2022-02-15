Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.
Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.92 and a 200 day moving average of $355.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $398.85.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
