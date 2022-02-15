Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.92 and a 200 day moving average of $355.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

