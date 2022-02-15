Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.140-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $563 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.22 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.60.

LFUS stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $256.92. 4,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.01 and a 200-day moving average of $288.80. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,433 shares of company stock worth $2,307,029 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

