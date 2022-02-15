Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.50 and last traded at C$37.06. 230,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 968,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -59.87.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

