Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,445,815.

Shares of TSE:LAC traded up C$3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,583. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of -59.97. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$53.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

