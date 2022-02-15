Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.71.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $6.77 on Tuesday, hitting $315.55. 1,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

