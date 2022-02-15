LINK Hits Market Capitalization of $836.32 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $139.95 or 0.00322170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $836.32 million and $981,665.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

