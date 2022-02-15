Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 2,217.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Linde by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in Linde by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.88.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $8.34 on Tuesday, reaching $301.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,294. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.55.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

