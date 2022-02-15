Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $312.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. With improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to increased prices and volumes from electronics, energy and chemicals end markets. However, cost of sales continue to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the industrial gas producer has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two year.”

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.88.

LIN stock opened at $293.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day moving average is $318.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

