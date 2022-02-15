Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LIND opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 105,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

