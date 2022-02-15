Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
LMB stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $12.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
