Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.05 on Monday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,530. 52.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

