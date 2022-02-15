Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.63. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

