Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

LILAK stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 169.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,833 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

