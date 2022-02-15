LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 315.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,221.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

