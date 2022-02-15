Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. 1,070,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.