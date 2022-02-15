Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 154.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,906. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.