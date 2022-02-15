Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by William Blair

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $148.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

