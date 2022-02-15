Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $74.03

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.03, but opened at $71.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 4,165 shares trading hands.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

