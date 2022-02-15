Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 476,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LTRX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,770. The company has a market cap of $210.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 over the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

