Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lantheus by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lantheus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 30.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

