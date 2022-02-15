Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 33.10 ($0.45). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.45), with a volume of 109,576 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.56. The company has a market cap of £135.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

