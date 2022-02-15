Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,589 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

