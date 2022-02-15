Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Holdings Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 154,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

LAKE stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

