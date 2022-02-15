L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

