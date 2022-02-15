KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been assigned a €84.00 ($95.45) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.25 ($87.78).

Shares of KWS stock traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.50 ($76.70). The stock had a trading volume of 27,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.48. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €65.30 ($74.20) and a 52-week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

