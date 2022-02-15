Krispy Kreme (DNUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

DNUT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 223,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,097,754.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,705,679 shares of company stock worth $24,717,547.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

