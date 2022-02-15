Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.
About Koninklijke DSM
Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.
