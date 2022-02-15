Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $164.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.