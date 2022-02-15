Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.88.
KOD stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $164.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,098,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after buying an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
