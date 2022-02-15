Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Kate Louise Lewis Sells 11,144 Shares

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($54,739.81).

Kate Louise Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of Knights Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($913,396.48).

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.88 million and a P/E ratio of 92.50. Knights Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 342 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

KGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.70).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

