Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

KRG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 26,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

