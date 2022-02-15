Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 35,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,576,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

