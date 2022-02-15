Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,200 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DOCS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,616. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

