Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.27. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 1,801 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

