Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $944,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

