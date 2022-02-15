Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KEWL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $112.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.
About Keweenaw Land Association
