Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEWL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $112.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brass wood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

